DESI Constructs The Most Comprehensive Map of the Universe Yet

Despite being only 10% into its five-year mission, the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (known as DESI) has already mapped more than 7.5 million galaxies as it looks up to 10 billion light-years away. Ultimately, DESI intends to scan 40 million galaxies across a third of the sky. DESI “measures the precise distances of galaxies from Earth and their emitted light at a range of wavelengths, achieving quantity and quality at the same time,” according to Wired. Thus far, scientists have used this data to learn about the way the universe is expanding and how quickly, as well as how it all pertains to the mysteries of dark energy. Read more about the astronomical instrument and how it can inform our understanding of the universe at Wired.

Image courtesy of Berkeley Lab using data from DESI