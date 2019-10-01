New Technology Enhances Dog-Human Communication

From Maria Goodavage’s brand new book Doctor Dogs, an excerpt in Wired probes the FIDO program at Georgia Institute of Technology’s Animal-Computer Interaction Lab. The epicenter of dog-human communication studies in the US, FIDO’s researchers have developed several prototype talking vest for dogs. They employ tabs and pulleys that trigger prerecorded statements that the wearer dog intends to convey. FIDO is also experimenting with touchscreens (and has even worked out some fixes for slobber) to increase dogs’ access to words and statements. The ultimate goal is to allow dogs to “speak” in ways we all understand, when it is really necessary. Read more at Wired.

