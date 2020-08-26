Drive & Listen’s Transportive Radio Streams

New online app Drive & Listen allows users to virtually cruise around cities all over the world while listening to local radio stations. With 40+ cities to choose from, a handful of stations for each location and various traffic and weather sounds, each option offers an almost-real joyride. We found ourselves mesmerized by our a rainy ride through Melbourne, in Moscow, and between picturesque mountains in Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland, where we “drove” while listening to Queen on the radio.

Image courtesy of Drive & Listen