Link About It: This Week’s Picks

Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope Will Reveal Hidden Rogue Planets

A new study conducted by researchers at The Ohio State University posits that NASA’s upcoming launch of the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope could reveal that rogue planets (those that float in space without orbiting a sun) outnumber the stars in the Milky Way. The telescope—which is named for NASA’s first chief astronomer—promises a field of view 100 times greater than that of the Hubble and will be “10 times more sensitive to these objects than existing efforts.” Since rogue (or free-floating) planets have historically been difficult to see, this could be a massive breakthrough. “The universe could be teeming with rogue planets and we wouldn’t even know it,” Scott Gaudi (professor of astronomy and co-author of the paper) says. “We would never find out without undertaking a thorough, space-based microlensing survey like Roman is going to do.” The mission will commence within the next five years, and will cover some 24,000 light years in space. To find out more about rogue planets and the telescope itself, visit Phys.org.

Image courtesy of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

A Practical Peek at the Future of Travel

Breaking down data and insights from experts, The Future of Travel answers practical questions about the industry—from when business trips will become more frequent to what families should know before booking vacations. Further into the interactive article, they ponder queries like, “Is the green wave over?” and “Will people gravitate to nature?” Along with information on how hotels, parks, airports, airline loyalty programs and more will continue changing, this piece provides insight for anybody considering travel during these precarious times. Read it at The New York Times.

Image courtesy of The New York Times / Janie Osborne

Patrick Fry’s “Magic Papers” Explores Ephemera From 1890 to 1960

Released today, designer and CentreCentre Books publisher Patrick Fry’s Magic Papers: Conjuring Ephemera 1890-1960 explores the design language of vintage magic ephemera—from show bills and tickets to journals and periodicals. Made in collaboration with Philip David Treece (whose vast collection and Collecting Magic project piqued Fry’s interest), the book details the eccentricity and history of magic printed matter, and has been expertly designed by Kia Tasbihgou. Fry says, “Each of the great magicians commanded an almost god-like status, created through careful marketing of their unique image. This same sense of competition was also evident amongst the titles, writers and editors of the magic publishing world.” Limited to 800 copies, this 144-page book will surely please history, design and magic buffs alike. Read more at It’s Nice That.

Image courtesy of Patrick Fry / CentreCentre Books

Drive & Listen’s Transportive Radio Streams

New online app Drive & Listen allows users to virtually cruise around cities all over the world while listening to local radio stations. With 40+ cities to choose from, a handful of stations for each location and various traffic and weather sounds, each option offers an almost-real joyride. We found ourselves mesmerized by our a rainy ride through Melbourne, in Moscow, and between picturesque mountains in Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland, where we “drove” while listening to Queen on the radio.

Image courtesy of Drive & Listen

