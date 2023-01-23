Edward Tian’s App Combats Misuse of ChatGPT

The useful, intelligent AI tool ChatGPT can answer questions, tell stories, compose emails and even write essays. While versatile, the machine-learning technology has opened up avenues for misuse and plagiarism, and drawn criticism for discouraging human writing. These drawbacks spurred Edward Tian, a 22-year-old college student at Princeton University, to create GPTZero, an app built from GitHub Co-Pilot that scans text to determine whether another AI wrote it. “This technology is incredible. I do believe it’s the future. But, at the same time, it’s like we’re opening Pandora’s Box. And we need safeguards to adopt it responsibly,” says Tian. “Human writing can be so beautiful, and there are aspects of it that computers should never co-opt. And it feels like that might be at risk if everybody is using ChatGPT to write.” Tian’s early, innovative app is a first step toward living thoughtfully and responsibly with AI tools. Learn more about it at NPR.

Image courtesy of Edward Tian