How Sheep Aid the Solar Energy Movement

Maintaining solar farms requires routinely cutting back grass and weeds so they don’t block sunlight from the panels. Lawn mowers can’t easily maneuver between the sprawling array of packed panels—which is where sheep come in. Unlike goats, who chew on equipment, and cows, who are too large, sheep are the perfect height to get in-between panels. As such, they are currently employed at tens of thousands of acres of solar fields in the US. This has brought much-needed business to shepherds whose herds have generated millions of dollars in annual revenue from tidying up solar fields in the country. Read more about the surprisingly crucial helpers at The Wall Street Journal.

Image courtesy of Jordan Vonderhaar/The Wall Street Journal