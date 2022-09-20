Sending Solar Panels to Space to One Day Power Homes on Earth

The world’s largest solar technology company, Longi Green Energy Technology Co, is preparing to send its solar panels to space to test the feasibility of creating off-planet power stations that can fuel homes on Earth. By situating solar panels in space, where they are positioned with an unrestricted view of the sun, the company seeks to resolve a major drawback of solar power: panels can’t generate energy in the dark. The China-based company has already successfully tested their system which consists of converting solar power into microwave beams, transmitting those beams through the air to a receiver station and transforming beams into electricity. This first launch into orbit will critically test the possibilities of directly harnessing the sun’s power. Learn more about this at Bloomberg.

Image courtesy of AFP/Getty Images/AFP