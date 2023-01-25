Solar Panels Disguised As Terracotta Tiles

Dyaqua is a family-owned Italian company that makes traditional-looking terracotta roof tiles that disguise solar photovoltaic cells. These solar panels, which the company named Invisible Solar, are almost indistinguishable from Italy’s historic roof tiles, yet they are made from a polymer that allows sunlight to filter through. Within, hand-placed photovoltaic cells capture light to convert to energy. Already, Invisible Solar is installed in Pompeii with plans for a larger installation in Evora, Portugal. While these solar panels may not generate as much energy as the original, the method can be applied to other materials like concrete or stone, creating more opportunities for infrastructure to be renewable where they might otherwise not be. Learn more at Fast Company.

Image courtesy of Dyaqua