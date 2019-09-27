ImageNet Database Removes Images Contributing to Racist Bias

The inspiration for this week’s Image Net Roulette art installation, ImageNet operates as an online database of thousands of pictures, cataloged using 2,500+ tags. But, as this newfound popularity proved, the cataloging is steeped in systemic racism and bias. One tweet showed that no matter how many times a man uploaded his photo he was assigned “Black,” “Black African” or “Negroid”—when other options like “Doctor,” “Parent” or “Handsome” are also options. White users rarely ran into these issues: they were deemed “Newsreader,” “Microeconomist,” “Society Member,” and more. In response, ImageNet removed over 600K images with tags that contributed to their racist responses. Read more The Art Newspaper.

