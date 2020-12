In 2018 and 2019, Japanese space agency JAXA’s space probe Hayabusa2 spent 16 months following the asteroid Ryugu—and touching down on its surface twice. Hayabusa2 landed in Australia this month and JAXA confirms that its “tamatebako” (or “treasure box”) contained not only dark debris and small rocks but also a gas sample—the first-ever gases captured from deep space. Read more about JAXA’s milestone findings at Engadget.

Image courtesy of JAXA