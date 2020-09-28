JUICE Craft to Search for Life on Jupiter’s Galilean Moons

The European Space Agency plans to send the JUICE (short for Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer) spacecraft on an expedition to three of Jupiter’s 79 moons for various reasons—one being the potential for life. As the vessel’s name suggests, it will be surveying the icy Galilean moons—from deep ice wells on Ganymede, to an ocean on Callisto and abnormalities within the “most promising place to look for life beyond Earth” on Europa. Space agencies from the US (NASA) and Japan (JAXA), and a contractor from Germany (Airbus Defence and Space) will assist on the mission which is set to launch in 2022 and arrive in Jupiter’s proximity in 2029. Read more at Inverse.

Image courtesy of ESA