Kandi Electric Car Priced Under $10K for US Launch

An important milestone for the Chinese electric car manufacturer (and EVs in general), Kandi’s K27 and K23 have had their prices reduced even further for their US launch. This deal applies to the first 1,000 pre-orders for each model. Thanks to incentives in the form of a $7,500 federal tax credit, the cost of each car has been drastically reduced: “originally priced at $19,999 MSRP, the K27 is now listed as $17,499,” so after the tax credit it will be $9,999; while “the K23 is discounted from $29,999 MSRP to $27,499,” bringing that cost down to $19,999. With various states offering their own incentives, the price of these cars could drop even further. Find out more about each car at Electrek.

Image courtesy of Kandi