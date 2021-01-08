Kyoto University Develops the First-Ever Wooden Satellite

In an effort to reduce space waste and the numerous safety concerns associated with the vast amount of debris in the cosmos, Kyoto University is developing a satellite with a shell made of timber, designed to burn up completely upon reentry into the atmosphere after its life cycle. Former astronaut Takao Doi leads the team at Kyoto University, who work in conjunction with the Japanese logging company Sumitomo Forestry. Their LignoSat satellite will hopefully launch in 2023. Read more about their efforts—and rising amount of defunct objects overhead—at Dezeen.

Image courtesy of Kyoto University