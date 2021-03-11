McIntosh + Jeep’s Collaborative Automotive Sound System

Scroll down to see more content

Exclusively available in the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, McIntosh‘s MX1375 Reference Entertainment System marks the first time the the highly regarded audio company has worked with an automaker. McIntosh—known for its unique design and enduring sound systems—began working with Jeep during the development of the Grand Wagoneer, allowing the company to work hands-on with the cars engineers to create the best sound possible. The system incorporates 23 specifically tuned speakers and 12-inch woofers powered by a 24-channel 1375-watt amplifier, and the resulting sound promises to be rich, crisp and immersive, thanks to its adaptive 3D surround-processing function.

Images courtesy of McIntosh