Mojo Vision’s Smart Contact Lens Prototype

After five years of testing, Mojo Vision (a company comprised of former Apple, Google, Amazon and Microsoft executives and engineers) officially toured their smart contact lens prototype. The lens would act as an internal interface, letting the wearer peruse their calendar, devise a route home, and even skip songs currently playing within their earbuds. Though the product’s arrival remains years away, testing involves a VR headset and the interface as it would look inside your eye. Looking to the corner of your eye would reveal text messages and incoming phone calls, and doing so twice would open a larger interface where maps, calendars, and more could be accessed. Read more about the future of wearables at Wired.

