NASA Backs Three RISD Space Design Club Projects

Imagined by the Space Design Club at Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), a space-dust repeller, a wearable rock sample container and an augmented reality headset for use in astronaut helmets are three proposals selected by NASA, from their BIG Idea Challenge, to receive further development. Each project is in a different stage of development, with many scientists (and students) working virtually. RISD’s Space Design Club will continue to collaborate and support NASA as the space organization makes advancements with these ideas. Read more about all three inventions at Dezeen.

Image courtesy of RISD