NASA Plans Two Missions to Venus

As news, images and sound from many missions to Mars continue to appear, NASA has announced two missions to Venus for the first time in over three decades. With launches planned for 2028 to 2030, the space agency’s goals are in essence to “rediscover” the planet, which “scientists believe could have been the first habitable planet in the solar system.” The deep space endeavors will cost about $1 billion, and Tom Wagner—lead at NASA’s Discovery Program—says, “It is astounding how little we know about Venus, but the combined results of these missions will tell us about the planet from the clouds in its sky through the volcanoes on its surface all the way down to its very core. It will be as if we have rediscovered the planet.” Read more at The Guardian.

Image courtesy of NASA/JPL