NBA Players in Televised Video Game Tournament

In the absence of official NBA games, the league strengthened their pre-existing relationship with popular video game NBA 2K to co-host a bracketed, televised video game tournament. Players—including Brooklyn Nets’ all-star Kevin Durant, Denver Nuggets rookie Michael Porter Jr and others—will participate in the tournament, which will be televised on ESPN and last 10 days. The finer details of the tournament have yet to be released, but given the popularity of NASCAR’s virtual replacement (which drew 903,000 viewers) and ESPN’s higher profile, this could appease basketball fans and draw an entirely new audience. Read more at Bleacher Report.

Via bleacherreport.com Posted on