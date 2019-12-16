A Nuclear Reactor For The Future

As current nuclear plants grow outdated, researchers, founders, and developers eye the energy source’s inevitable evolution. Most notably, the next generation of nuclear reactors will be smaller—almost 1/100th the size of current models. One specific advancement, named the NuScale reactor, could be grouped in clusters and sealed within some sort of protective container to prevent the spread of nuclear waste should an accident occur. Perhaps best of all, these smaller reactors can be positioned better to prevent inefficiency and loss of energy during storage, transportation and delivery. Rather than relying on our nation’s current roster of 100 plants, the population could turn to thousands of smaller, more local reactors that deliver energy directly to their surrounding citizens. Read more at Popular Mechanics.

Via popularmechanics.com Posted on