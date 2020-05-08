Exponential Improvements in AI-Made Music Prompt Copyright Concerns

San Francisco-based AI research organization OpenAI released its music-generating code Jukebox this week. Complex code synthesizes hours upon hours of music, usually from one artist or one genre, and reproduces tracks that touch on the signature sounds listeners recognize most. The resulting tracks—which replicate the essence of music by Jay-Z, Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra and others—are obviously AI-made, but worrying. With repetitive learning, AI could easily produce songs so uncannily similar that listeners may mistake them for unreleased old singles or leaked new ones. In fact, the Jay-Z-esque track sounds so similar that the artist’s legal team went on the offensive to have it removed from SoundCloud, claiming “this content unlawfully uses an AI to impersonate our client’s voice.” Read more at OneZero.

