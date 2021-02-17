Pigs Capable of Playing Arcade Games

Researchers at Penn State determined pigs can play arcade games and simple video games with joystick controls, using their snouts. The swines—Yorkshire pigs named Hamlet and Omelette, and Panepinto micro-pigs Ebony and Ivory—were tasked with directing a small circular cursor into a color-coded wall. If they completed the challenge they were rewarded with food. But, even when the food dispenser broke during play, the pigs were still compelled to keep going. Success rates varied between the animals but the experiment proved their ability to understand certain situations and to manipulate a joystick. Read more at BBC.

Image courtesy of Eston Martz / Pennsylvania State University