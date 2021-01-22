Scout Quadcopter Set For First Fully-Autonomous Drone Flight

The USA’s Federal Aviation Administration has approved Marlborough, MA-based American Robotics’ fully-autonomous drone for flight this week, a first-ever for the aviation industry. When the drone (the brand’s Scout Quadcopter) takes off, it will reach a maximum altitude of 400 feet (out of the line of sight) and fly exclusively over rural areas. A remotely located pilot will stand by as back-up and will be able to command the craft back to safety should something go wrong. The drone’s cargo won’t surpass 20 pounds, and Detect-and-Avoid (DAA) technology onboard will assist with maneuvering away from other aircrafts. Read more at TNW.

Image courtesy of American Robotics