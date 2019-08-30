The Stream Queens Provide Safe Spaces for Queer Gamers

Contrary to the stereotypical gamer profile (cisgender white men), the Stream Queens are drag artists. Elixa, a current member of the aforementioned troupe, experienced a fair share of internet trolling and cyber-attacks (online gaming and streaming have longstanding issues with misogyny, slur usage and harassment), but stepping back from platforms like Twitch was not an option. “I thought of my community and how much of an impact I’ve been making on some people. It took me so long to accept who I was that I will not allow someone to censor me,” she says. Along with Deere, who founded the Stream Queens, Elixa and the community provide drag queens and other LGBTQ+ gamers safety, fun and an audiences. Read more at i-D.

