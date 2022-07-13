Tech Startup Nothing Launches Highly Anticipated Phone

Tech startup Nothing—helmed by co-founder and CEO Carl Pei—generated plenty of attention with their first product, the Ear (1), designed in collaboration with Teenage Engineering. Now, their foray into the smartphone space has been realized with the highly anticipated Nothing Phone (1). Design-wise (and thanks in part to Teenage Engineering’s retro-influenced style) it’s eye-catching due to a transparent back and flashing LED “glyph.” Aside from aesthetics, it’s “awfully familiar,” writes Allison Johnson for The Verge. “And that’s not really a bad thing.” The mid-range Android device features a 6.55-inch OLED with smooth scrolling on its 120Hz screen and has 12GB of RAM. With two cameras, it’s Wi-Fi 6E compatible and has a dust- and water-resistance rating of IP53, which means it’s splash-proof. For a hands-on review of this $475 smartphone visit The Verge.

Image courtesy of Nothing