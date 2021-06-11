The World’s Biggest + Deepest Pool, Blue Abyss

Scroll down to see more content

Measuring 50m by 40m, with a 16-meter-wide shaft plunging to a depth of 50m, the research pool within Cornwall, England’s Blue Abyss aquatic center will be the biggest and deepest in the world. When it is completed in 2023, it will contain more than 42,000 cubic meters of water—and its salinity and temperature will be able to be controlled. Designed by British architect Robin Partington, Blue Abyss will be used to test underwater robots, offshore-energy advancements, ocean ecology developments, maritime defense and other cutting-edge technology, and act as a training center for astronauts. Read more at Space.

Image courtesy of Blue Abyss