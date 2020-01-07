Toyota’s City of the Future at the Base of Mount Fuji

Announced at CES 2020, Toyota has an ambitious plan for a newly redeveloped 175-acre site at the foot of Japan’s Mount Fuji. Ground will officially break next year on Woven City, a Bjarke Ingels Group-designed prototype town meant for piloting mobility services, in-home and public technologies, and connected innovations. Autonomous vehicles will be the only cars allowed in this pedestrian-centric city. Green space will takes on greater importance. And, walking will be encouraged through intuitive city planning. Buildings will be made from wood to reduce the project’s footprint, and energy will be sourced from solar panels and hydrogen fuel cells. The city, however, will be populated exclusively by Toyota employees. Read more at Forbes.

