Two Astronomers Discuss Technosignatures in The Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence

Macy Huston, a PhD candidate in astronomy and astrophysics at Penn State, and Jason Wright, a professor of astronomy and astrophysics at the university, have penned a thought-provoking essay on technosignatures—or the signs of alien technology that could lead to discovery. Both work on SETI, the search for extraterrestrial intelligence, and have addressed everything from radio waves to megastructures developed by advanced civilizations that harness the power of local stars, and even potential pollution in the atmosphere of exoplanets. Although no astronomer has yet to confirm a technosignature discovery, Huston and Wright provide inspiring observations and insights on the potential. Read their words at The Conversation.

Image courtesy of NASA/Jay Freidlander