Vegan Leather from the Prickly Pear Cactus

As interest continues to rise in sustainable and vegan leather alternatives, two Mexican entrepreneurs have founded Desserto, an organization dedicated to exploring the capabilities of the Opuntia cactus, more commonly known as the prickly pear. This perennial grower can yield organic material to harvest every six to eight months for about eight years. No irrigation systems are needed, it is dried under the sun and naturally tanned, so no extra energy is required in producing their buttery, flexible cactus leather. Read more at Popular Mechanics.

