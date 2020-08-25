A Practical Peek at the Future of Travel

Breaking down data and insights from experts, The Future of Travel answers practical questions about the industry—from when business trips will become more frequent to what families should know before booking vacations. Further into the interactive article, they ponder queries like, “Is the green wave over?” and “Will people gravitate to nature?” Along with information on how hotels, parks, airports, airline loyalty programs and more will continue changing, this piece provides insight for anybody considering travel during these precarious times.

Image courtesy of The New York Times / Janie Osborne