Black Tomato’s Official James Bond Multi-Country Adventure

It’s a common reaction after watching a James Bond movie to look up the locations used in the film. Since the release of Dr. No on 5 October 1962, the titular secret agent has found himself tussling through places of startling beauty. Aware of this, tour operators have designed itineraries around the adventures of 007. But now for the first time ever, EON Productions (producers of the blockbuster series) have selected an official travel partner, Black Tomato. To mark the 60th anniversary of James Bond’s cinematic debut, the luxury travel organization developed The Assignment: Europe, an immersive James Bond-inspired adventure that’s limited to 60 private trips.

Black Tomato worked closely with EON Productions, who opened their archives and provided insight and expertise—along with location scouts who worked on actual productions. The 12-day trip incorporates several European destinations, beginning in London and passing through Paris, Lake Como, Venice and more. Various modes of transportation—from cars to boats and sea planes—are a guarantee.

“We did a partnership with Agatha Christie earlier in the year and EON Productions saw it and got in touch,” Tom Marchant, Black Tomato’s co-founder and owner, tells COOL HUNTING. “Although they’d never done anything like this before, they said they wanted to bring Bond to life in the most meaningful way possible with a travel company. They did a lot of research and came to us and asked if we would be interested in exploring it.” Marchant, a longtime fan, was quick to say yes.

A lot of work went into the early stages of the collaboration. “The idea was to create an experience,” Marchant continues. “It’s one trip across Europe that immerses you into the James Bond world, but there’s a real narrative arc to it. The Bond we know and love is discerning and elegant with an edge. That’s how we have positioned the trip. It’s beautifully done—from hotels to gastronomy and the experiences in-between.”

Bond films are thrilling—and Black Tomato carefully weaved this into the experience. “There is a beginning, middle and an end,” Marchant says. “There’s a task that people need to perform, which includes collecting information, and it all ends with a grand finale. There’s an element of the unknown, but it’s not a 12-day escape room.” Though fans of James Bond will surely delight, this trip isn’t just for the aficionado; it’s for anyone with a sense of adventure and an eye for beauty.

Hero image courtesy of James Bond Indicia © 1962-2022 Danjaq and MGM