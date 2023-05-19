Napa Valley’s Sprawling Sanctuary: Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection

Perhaps the most enveloping, serene and picturesque destination in Napa Valley, Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection populates 712 rolling acres with 135 standalone cottages as well as the farm-to-table restaurant Bear and gardens known as the Grange, from which the award-winning culinary establishment draws produce. Luxury amenities are abundant (from two stunning pools to a state-of-the-art wellness center and a movement studio), but it’s Stanly Ranch’s particular blend of indoor-outdoor living—and its use of rustic contemporary architecture amidst vineyard rows and working farmland—that sets it apart from California wine country peers.

With such a substantial footprint, the acreage itself—on the southern edge of Napa Valley—is an attraction. “The connection between the land and community is a huge aspect of Stanly Ranch,” Ed Gannon, the resort’s general manager, tells COOL HUNTING. “Guests can enjoy numerous one-of-a-kind experiences that are rooted in discovery, and are right on property.” These guests can stroll the property’s winding pathways, ask reception for a golf cart to traverse it or simply gaze out at the mountains in the distance.

“Stanly Ranch seamlessly blends indoor with outdoor living,” Gannon continues, “whether it’s guests sitting by their fire pit on a private patio overlooking the vineyards or the outdoor communal seating to gather for live music outside of Gavel [the on-site cafe]. The property lends itself to exploration, from walking up to the famed Infinity Sculpture, or relaxing by the pool.”

This is the third Auberge property in Napa Valley and although it epitomizes Auberge standards, it’s unlike any other. “Stanly Ranch is what we are calling the New Napa,” Gannon says. It’s both a sanctuary unto itself and an exceptional access point to the region’s activities. “Our experience program offers everything from helicopter wine tours to all terrain off-roading and exclusive vineyards tastings,” he continues. “All three properties offer something different, but make up a holistic Napa Valley experience with incredible food, wine and experiences that are all part of the Auberge Resorts Collection ethos.”

Of the 135 cottages, more than two dozen are suites. Within, a palette of warm, welcoming tones contributes to comfort and relaxation. Picture windows slide away to welcome the outside world and an outdoor fire pit. For some cottages, an outdoor shower complements the already luxuriant bathroom. “The setting is a crucial part to what makes Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection so special,” Gannon adds. “The accommodations were all designed to be casual and welcoming, as well as feel intimate and personal. The rooms are surrounded by ranch land and vineyards, and the design team wanted the guests to be able to see where they are sleeping, and truly feel as though they are living the agrarian life by bringing the outside in.”

To step from one’s room and stroll to Bear is a must. The spacious restaurant and its elemental cuisine refresh and replenish. According to Gannon, Bear is “the keystone of the property’s culinary program. Each meal highlights the ingredients of the Valley through techniques such as grilling and fermenting, alongside more traditional preparations to enhance flavor.” Produce from Grange is paired with sustainable sourced ingredients. The result is an elevated, seasonally-driven menu.

The Grange is more than a garden for executive chef Garrison Price; it’s an outdoor epicenter of activity. “Guests are not only invited to tour the Grange with farmer Nick Runkle, they are also invited to plan and design their very own menu through his expert guidance,” Gannon says. “This allows a true farm-to-table experience for the guests on property and diners of Bear, as farmer Nick works hand-in-hand with our executive chef, Garrison Price.”

Aligning with other luxury resorts looking toward the future, wellness is an integral part of the Stanly Ranch experience. The allure here may begin with the exquisite spa, of course, but there’s much more on offer. “Halehouse Spa is an astounding wellbeing destination that is dedicated to helping guests achieve their personal wellness goals,” Gannon explains. “It truly is a one-of-a-kind facility that combines world-class practitioners with impressive, state-of-the-art technology. In addition to the circuit program Springhouse, and recovery center, Fieldhouse, Halehouse is just the beginning of the wellness experience on property.”

“For example, Stanly Ranch offers an entire itinerary for the ‘wellness warrior’ guest,” Gannon adds. “From massages at Halehouse and nutritious meals at Bear to private fitness classes and self-care classes, wellness goes way beyond the spa.” Stanly Ranch is comprehensive in its capabilities, but turning into the lengthy entry road it becomes evident that its true intention is to support the natural splendors of Napa Valley and let guests settle in and discover as they so choose.

Images courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection