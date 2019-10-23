One of the most magnetic capital cities in the world, Berlin is a global cultural center with thriving art and design communities, eclectic hospitality outlets and delectable dining and drinking options. In the midst of it all, luxury watch brand Nomos Glashütte‘s design team calls the Kreuzberg neighborhood home. Known as Berlinerblau, the studio channels the modern, diverse spirit of the city before sending what they’ve carefully imagined to the brand’s other home in Glashütte, the historic birthplace of German watchmaking in Saxony. The 10 locations below—which include bars, restaurants, galleries and shopping destinations—come from the designers who’ve made Nomos such a beloved name. Thus, design was a key consideration. For any aesthetically minded traveler looking to explore Berlin, there’s no better than these.

Kranhauscafe

Located at the Spree river, Kranhauscafe is housed in a former ship-to-shore dockland crane. This unpretentious four-story café serves excellent coffee, baked goods and cakes—a German staple. It’s cozy and plenty of windows let in natural light. The coffee served is some of the best you’ll find in Berlin and its industrial structure one of the most striking.

KANTINE Chipperfield

KANTINE Chipperfield serves the employees of the David Chipperfield architecture office—on the grounds of their Berlin campus—but, thankfully, it’s also open to the public. This spot in central Berlin is only open during the week (for breakfast and lunch) and serves a rotating selection of German dishes including soups and vegetarian options, plus an alluring cake selection—all made from locally sourced ingredients.

Restaurant Drei Schwestern

Housed within the stunning architecture of Bethanien—a former hospital and then an art center—Restaurant Drei Schwestern specializes in seasonal Southern German-Austrian cuisine. The visually pleasing restaurant opened in 2010, but the structure is actually Kreuzberg’s oldest building, built in 1846. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the restaurant boasts a lovely garden (complete with outdoor cinema) that’s perfect for a glass of wine and Blomeyer’s Käse cheese after your meal.

König Galerie

Founded by Johann König in 2002, the König Gallery currently represents 40+ emerging and established artists (including Jorinde Voigt, Katharina Grosse and Claudia Comte) of all disciplines—from site-specific installations to large-scale sculpture, to abstract painting. Housed in St Agnes, a former Catholic church and an impressive example of Brutalist architecture in Berlin, the gallery’s spectacular space alone warrants a visit.

Südblock

This laidback bar and party venue in Kreuzberg remains an institution for the queer community in Berlin. Südblock starts service with breakfast and stays open late, welcoming a tremendously diverse crowd for food and programming (which includes readings, karaoke, club nights and drag shows) throughout. The outdoor area, lively brunch and vegan dishes are all highlights for the community and allies alike.

Markthalle Neun

Located in Kreuzberg’s Eisenbahnstraße, Markthalle Neun is an indoor marketplace with options for all tastes. From locally made honeys to macaroons, coffee, cheese and more, it’s not only a go-to destination for regionally sourced produce. The market’s weekly Street Food Thursday theme draws smaller food vendors from across the city to this revitalized 19th century hall.

Type/Hype

Celebrating premium design centered on typography, Type/Hype offers a range of paper goods, soft furnishings, and decorative items adorned with their own font-inspired designs. All of the sophisticated pieces—from totes to posters—have been manufactured in Germany. Aptly housed in an old printing office, this spot is also a cafe, crafting great coffee and simple bites (sandwiches, pastries and fresh bread) from 7AM onward on most mornings.

Andreas Murkudis’ Store 81

An expansive, striking industrial space—which once housed a newspaper printing press—has been transformed into Andreas Murkudis‘s Store 81 location, a unique shopping destination for beautiful pieces. The airy store, which has recently been renovated, stocks some 300 brands (including Dries Van Noten and Kolor Official) that offer apparel, shoes, accessories and jewelry for all genders. Despite the number of products available here, they all have enough space to breathe in the spacious, relaxed but sophisticated environment.

Zimt & Zucker Kaffeehaus

Inspired by the early 20th century café culture in Vienna, Zimt & Kucker plays host to literary salons and art exhibitions—all while serving a wide selection of breakfast and lunch dishes. This coffee house’s quaint, cozy decor and friendly staff make it a welcome environment any time of day.

Trüffelschwein

In the Mitte neighborhood, menswear boutique Trüffelschwein stocks a range of up-and-coming (and some more established) clothing brands from Europe and beyond—all carefully selected by the stylish team. Whether looking for knitwear by Aymara or shirts by Delikatessen, there are pieces here that aren’t often found in one place. The shop’s selections aim to bring a subtle flair to any wardrobe—they also offer grooming products, accessories and shoes.

Hero image courtesy of Nomos Glashütte, all other images courtesy of respective venues