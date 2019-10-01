German watch brand NOMOS Glashütte straddles two worlds: contemporary industrial design at its in-house, Kreuzberg studio, Berlinerblau, and meticulous production in Glashütte, the historic birthplace of German watchmaking. No other watchmaker bridges these realms in the same way. The bond between the Saxon artisans and the Berlin-based designers creates distinctive timepieces that beat with a heart of heritage, as well as being stylish enough to wear in the present day and undeniably fit for the future.

In watchmaking, every millimeter matters—as does the degree of each curve and the contrast between colors and materials. Since the company’s inception in 1990, NOMOS Glashütte has released 13 different collections. Arguably of even greater importance, these watch collections have been powered by 11 in-house designed calibers. In 2014, the brand introduced the NOMOS swing system—an in-house escapement with its own tempered blue balance spring. It was a technical feat strong enough to match the bold, unexpected designs that NOMOS Glashütte continues to release to critical acclaim and commercial success. With NOMOS, personality drives their designs. Every color—be it a touch of bright red used as an indicator in one line or a full-on, true-blue dial used in another—feels considered. In fact, every decision seems to be informed by a search for perfection. The following three watch lines reflect the brand’s continued innovation and the depth of its offerings (and happen to be the CH edit team’s favorites).

METRO

Arguably the brand’s most acclaimed range of models, the Metro embodies precision, readability and the playful approach NOMOS has to color. With this watch designed by Mark Braun, it’s all in the details. From mint and red accents to uniquely shaped hands and even diamond-knurling on the crown, so many attributes combine effortlessly. There are 13 watches in the Metro range, but they all have one thing in common: a slender profile that speaks to elegance. Prices vary, but each is an extraordinary example of contemporary watch design.

ZÜRICH

Our favorite NOMOS range, Zürich is a family that includes two exquisite world-timers (which we first fell in love with back in 2014). Complex mechanics tick away beneath the exceptional functionality. Inside the automatic world-timer watches is the in-house built caliber DUW 5201. This specific movement allows a wearer to click through 24 timezones and back again with one button. The 39.9mm stainless steel case and domed sapphire glass also play well off the magnificent blue (or white) dial.

CLUB

In the youthful Club family of watches—which includes 18 models—NOMOS Glashütte demonstrates its ability to make even more accessible timepieces. The playful Aqua series stands out with its bold color choices, but the entry-level Campus range is even more approachable. Just as technically advanced as other lines under the NOMOS umbrella, the Club range includes both automatic and hand-wound timepieces.

It’s no surprise, particularly among watch editors, that NOMOS Glashütte makes some of the best made and reasonably priced watches available today. Check out the full collection online.

Images courtesy of NOMOS Glashütte