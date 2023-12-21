Read Travel Word of Mouth: Porto’s Bolhão Neighborhood From an impeccably designed hotel to the coolest concept store, here are the unmissable stops Lucrezia Worthington Image by Lucrezia Worthington

Porto is a city respectful of tradition but there is a part of it that steps away from conventional expectations and seeps toward a spectrum of the unique, contemporary and international. The Bolhão neighborhood is precisely that, sandwiched between the artsy Cedofeita and Bonfim enclaves. As you walk through, gazing at the run-down façades that represent centuries of history, passing old-school bakeries selling traditional loaves, you’ll notice lots of builders working on properties such as the new Vincci Hotel or Roots Plant Based Cuisine. The following selections are unmissable stops in this up-and-coming neighborhood as well a bonus spot nearby for the art lovers.

Image by Lucrezia Worthington

Village by Boa

Boa Hotels is one of the latest groups on the hotel scene, founded by Lior Zach and George Vinter in 2022 with a vision to expand throughout Portugal and Spain. Village by Boa is the first outlet in this portfolio, launching a competitive model for accommodation seekers. Its contemporary design, carefully curated by Ingrid Aparicio of Bacana Studio, sets this place apart from the many. Aparicio implemented a neutral, earthly palette in combination with artisanal made-to-measure furnishings coupled with natural materials such as linen, rattan, rope and wood to recreate conceptual harmony within a homey environment. Furthermore, Village by Boa features an impeccable use of modern technology to ease check in, check out and daily requests through an online chat. It’s the ideal balance between hotel services (daily cleaning and breakfast delivered to your room upon request) with home comforts such as the ability to cook your meals in a fully stocked kitchen (you can even enjoy a movie night with homemade popcorn).

Image by Lucrezia Worthington

Mercado de Bolhão

The heart and soul of the neighborhood, this market is more than just for food. With its cutting edge design, the Mercado de Bolhão is a representation that tradition can be reinterpreted in a contemporary key. The ground floor is home to 79 food stalls ranging from fresh produce to local delicacies: dried Bacalhau stacked on the counters, the most beautifully packaged sardines displayed across the stalls and stand-out goat cheese, available to taste before you purchase. There are also plenty of ready-to-eat foods like tapas-style toasted breads topped with tomato and pimientos de Padron or fresh oysters and sea urchins from the fish counter which pair splendidly with a glass of white wine. Whether it’s a lunch-on-the-go, an afternoon snack, pre-dinner aperitif or a simple stroll around, the Mercado de Bolhão is a must visit.

Image by Lucrezia Worthington

LOT Labels of Tomorrow

Rua de José Falcão nr 144 is home to the ultimate concept store in Porto, a space that brings together independent brands and emerging artists. The project was created by The Feeting Room, originally from Lisbon (with a second outlet in Lóios, Porto), dedicated to sourcing new emerging talent on an international level. The place in itself has an eye-catching design in which each element inside is beautifully presented to represent each collection. Spread over two floors, the upstairs also houses a restaurant and cocktail bar named the Eleven Lab.

Image by Lucrezia Worthington

A Certain Cafe

Argentinian couple Agustina and Matias moved from Buenos Aires to Porto four years ago with the idea to open a cafe that represents their Italian heritage through their artistic background. It’s an all-day concept offering breakfasts, lunches and natural wines from 9AM to 5PM, all within an exciting, minimalistic space situated inside an ex-car garage. The design was curated by HAUS with a brief to create an environment that transcends a simple, local feel; the furnishings are secondhand with some preloved items that were once in the homes of renowned Portuguese architect Carvalho Araujo as well as a ’90s table and chairs you’d expect to find outside the cafes on Piazza San Marco in Venice. The cuisine respects the space: simple but high quality Portuguese ingredients with an Italian spin. A Certain Cafe also displays various objects available to purchase either from Agustina’s jewelry brand Ninfa or ceramics and glassware from local artisans as well as books and prints from independent artists.

Image by Lucrezia Worthington

Gruta

A female powerhouse run restaurant situated in Porto’s bustling Santa Catarina Street, Gruta is tucked away in the quietude of a courtyard, far from outside noise. It was opened in 2021 by chef Rafaela Louzada who moved to Porto with her other half, João Ricardo Moraesback from Rio de Janeiro. The concept was to bring traditional dishes from her country and reinterpret them with local ingredients in a contemporary way, evidenced by the Fish Mouqueca. This Brazilian stew is served with codfish from Northern Portugal, artistically presented on a plate; it’s a colorful, joyful reflection of the chef herself, who sprinkles personality and creativity in each of her dishes.

Image by Lucrezia Worthington

O Galeria

Just on the outskirts of the Bolhão neighborhood, in Cedofeita (the artistic hub of the city), is O’ Galeria, a stop for creative enthusiasts. The gallerist Ema Ribeiro searches for talented, young artists from all around the world, gathering a vibrant collection of different styles to represent. Inside is a space dedicated to showcasing illustrations, drawings, books, zines and author pieces which, if you find one you love, you can also purchase.