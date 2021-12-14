New York Academy of Art’s Artists for Artists Benefit Auction 2021

An annual arts extravaganza that raises funds for emerging artistic talent studying at the iconic New York Academy of Art (NYAA), the Artists for Artists benefit auction commenced online this year and concludes at 3PM EST on 14 December. Within, a diverse roster of donated works—from NYAA alumni, students and faculty, as well as donations from friends of the acclaimed institution—are available to bring home. Founded by a coalition of art scholars and artists, including Andy Warhol, NYAA continues to nurture and develop unprecedented artistry and aptitude through their programs. View the online auction items at Artsy. Afterward, a live auction will commence 14 December at 8:30PM EST at Sotheby’s, which people can follow along online.

Image of the “The Kiss” (2021) by Shiqing Deng