Abortion Funds and Support Groups Accepting Donations

While many people will be racing to donate to Planned Parenthood right now, Jezebel has created a thorough list of other funds and support groups to send your money to in the wake of the Supreme Court’s egregious overturning of Roe v Wade. Not only is Planned Parenthood already well-funded, it’s also faced criticism “for not providing abortions in several abortion-hostile states, and for its regional health center systems trying to bust their staff unions.” From abortion funds to local clinics, groups fighting criminalization, volunteers at hotlines providing much-needed information and answers, this list is a useful resource for those wanting to take action—and put their rage to good use. Read more at Jezebel.

Image courtesy of Jezebel/Karl Gustafson