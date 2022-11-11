Elevated Access Provides Private Planes for People Seeking Abortions

Founded before the fall of Roe v Wade, Elevated Access is a non-profit network of pilots who donate their time, resources, planes and skills to transport people seeking abortions or gender-affirming care to states where it is legal to do so. In many cases, people do not have the money or time to make it to their medical appointments, making the service Elevated Access provides crucial. While the idea of flying people privately to access abortions sounds complex and costly, many pilots have their own four-seater hobby planes which are small and off the radar. Further, as founder Mike (whose last name is withheld for protection) notes, there are airports in nearly all counties in the US so that makes getting to clinics by plane swift. Mike thoroughly vets all the pilots, from their licenses to flight-training hours and references that prove their views on reproductive rights. His operation attests to the power and necessity of collective, community organizing. Learn more about it at The Cut.

Image courtesy of Getty