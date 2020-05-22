A.K. Paul: Hungry Beat

Returning for the first time since 2016 with a song under his own name, London-based A.K. Paul (Anup Kumar Paul) shares “Hungry Beat,” a song composed during lockdown. Paul performed all instruments and vocals for the track, as well as production and mixing. The result is a sultry, moody and richly layered piece of music with plenty of surprising elements popping up along the way. The somewhat elusive Paul sporadically releases music, but always seems to be working—collaborating with Miguel, Jessie Ware, Mura Masa and others; as well as running the label, Paul Institute, with his brother.