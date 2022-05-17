A.M. Boys: Give Me Time

A.M. Boys—a Brooklyn duo composed of songwriter and electronic musician John Blonde and record producer, engineer and musician Chris Moore—released the cerebral and vibe-soaked third single from their forthcoming debut album, Distance Decay (out June 3). Dubbed “Give Me Time,” the spacious track’s origins percolated up out of a jam session. It “started as a live improv during an after-party at our recording studio, Glowmatic Sound,” Blonde tells COOL HUNTING. “Chris’ beat got everyone moving. I had lyrics in a journal and they fit well into the groove right away. I think it’s a song about resilience and patience. When we recorded the album version, I added the final lyrics. I had recently read a short story by Truman Capote that inspired a line in the second verse. Specifically to A.M. Boys: as long as we stay curious we have everything.”