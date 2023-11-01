Read Culture Acclaimed Singer-Songwriter Andy Shauf’s “Winter Driving” Playlist for COOL HUNTING In advance of Iceland Airwaves, a celebration of seasonal travel through 14 songs David Graver Courtesy of Angela Lewis

Earlier this year, critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Andy Shauf debuted his melodic, often mesmerizing eighth studio album, Norm, a conceptual collection of tracks woven together by clever lyricism, diaphanous vocals and warm, enveloping orchestration. From the spiritual musings of “Wasted on You” to the narrative exploration of “Halloween Store” and the reflective beauty of “All of My Love,” the entire release is a sojourn into Shauf’s sonic storytelling. Up next, on 4 November, Shauf will perform at Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik’s much loved, multi-venue music festival.

In advance of his Icelandic festival performance, Shauf prepared a 14-track seasonal travel playlist for COOL HUNTING. “These are songs I think pair well with heated seats and falling snow,” the recording artist tells us. The track listing includes the soul legend Shira Small, Icelandic composer Skúli Sverrisson, influential jazz harpist Dorothy Ashby, London-based recording artist Romare, jazz drummer and composer Makaya McCraven and more. It’s one cozy 40-minute mood.

Courtesy of Kevin Brown

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to return to Iceland,” Shauf adds. The extraordinary Iceland Airwaves lineup sees Shauf among acts like Bombay Bicycle Club, Daði Freyr, Blondshell, Yard Act, Balming Tiger and more. This year’s festival runs 2-4 November across Reykjavík. Tickets and packages are available online now.