Andy Bell: Listen, The Snow Is Falling

Strange Loops & Outer Psych, the forthcoming compilation album from Andy Bell, chronicles a milestone year for the British singer-songwriter (and Ride vocalist and guitarist). It features 16 tracks, including those from his three-EP run earlier this year. Among them is “Listen, The Snow Is Falling,” a dreamy, warm and wondrous cover of Yoko Ono’s Plastic Ono Band 1971 B-side opposite John Lennon’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over).” Bell debuted his version along with a festive music video directed, shot and edited by Chris Tomsett.