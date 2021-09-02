New Platform Creates Better Futures For Hospitality Workers

The restaurant industry is notoriously fraught with low wages and few (or zero) healthcare benefits. When these conditions worsened due to the global pandemic, restaurant owner-turned-organizer Jennifer Kim decided to close the doors to her celebrated Chicago eatery, Passerotto, and create pathways to better support the industry instead. She began working on Alt Economy, a platform for creatives and hospitality workers to contribute to mutual aid, sell their work and find resources to build financially stable futures. Now, the thriving website is home to a network of people helping each other build strong businesses. Read more about how Kim is pioneering a “regenerative moment” in the food industry and the history of alternative economies at MOLD.

Image courtesy of Alt Economy

Via thisismold.com

