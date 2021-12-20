Amangiri’s Sustainable “The Tree of Life” Installation by Verdi

Handcrafted from sustainable fibers, as well as straw and copper, Colombian textile design studio Verdi’s “The Tree of Life” sculpture—currently residing in the lounge of Canyon Point, Utah’s all-suite luxury resort Amangiri—isn’t like other seasonal installations. Verdi co-founder and creative director Tomás Vera first got the idea in 2013, from the Tree of Life concept he observed in Mexico and found across numerous global mythologies. Vera brought his vision for the flowing tree to life in 2019, and it now makes its North American debut at Amangiri, where it faces the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.⁠ Read more about the origin of the installation, which will be on view until mid-January, at Verdi’s site.

Image courtesy of Amangiri