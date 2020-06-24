Amazon Music’s “Love Me Like You Should: The Brave and Bold Sylvester” Documentary

Disco icon Sylvester may best be known for the international hit singles “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” and “Dance (Disco Heat)” but the recording artist’s groundbreaking career also furthered queer visibility in popular culture. Through the compelling new documentary Love Me Like You Should: The Brave and Bold Sylvester, produced for Pride 2020 by Amazon Music in collaboration with filmmaker Lauren Tabak and writer/consulting producer Barry Walters, Sylvester’s story comes to life once more and the true extent of his impact—inside and out of the music industry—is explored. The filmmakers also incorporate interviews with Billy Porter, Sylvester’s sister Bernadette Baldwin and many others, too. Watch the 15-minute documentary on YouTube.

