Electro-pop duo Sylvan Esso have formed their own record label, Psychic Hotline, and from it comes a debut single, “Neon Blue.” The track is a collaboration between acclaimed songwriter and guitarist Blake Mills and Sylvan Esso’s own vocalist, Amelia Meath. The hypnotic tune was initially recorded in one session at LA’s Sound City, but its otherworldly presence is ultimately the result of continued experimentation.