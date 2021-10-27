Aminé: Charmander

Portland rapper Aminé blends techno and rave-inspired beats with witty rhymes on his latest track, “Charmander”—his first release since his 2020 album, Limbo. The fun bop sees Aminé joyfully experimenting with new sounds, resulting in a natural vibe that the accompanying music video whimsically captures. Co-directed by the artist and Jack Begert, the trippy video finds Aminé holed up in an Oregon cabin, playing chess and lounging next to a giant dog. Fans of his previous music will delight in the video’s Ricky Thompson cameo, a throwback to his hilarious feature in Aminé’s “REEL IT IN.”