As part of the inaugural Forward Festival Online (12-13 March), acclaimed Austrian design storyteller and typographer Stefan Sagmeister will headline an inspirational talk about the division of design and art, and the anchors of functionality and purpose. Sagmeister’s vision is uncompromising, be that his contributions to the design and art direction of a watch we’ve long cherished, the Ressence Type 3X, or the whimsy of his reflective Illy espresso cups. Within this talk, Sagmeister will also present the work of, and provide direct feedback to, emerging designers who apply in advance.

Sagmeister has long used his Instagram feed as a presentation platform for up-and-coming creatives. His talk is a continuation of that support—and relevant to fields ranging from graphic and product design to illustration, animation and typography. To submit, please email work to stefansagmeisterig@gmail.com. Submissions must be a square .jpeg or .mov file (1100x1100px) on a white or black background. Please include your Instagram handle, as well.

In addition to Sagmeister’s event, the Forward Festival will include a total of 11 talks, four workshops and two networking sessions. Talent includes beloved British photographer Martin Parr, Ines Alpha, Ouchhh, Found Studio and many more. Tickets can be purchased online for € 85.