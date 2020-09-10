Ana Roxanne: Suite pour l’invisible

From LA-based ambient musician Ana Roxanne’s upcoming Because of a Flower (out 13 November) comes the lush and languid “Suite pour l’invisible.” With sparse and delicate vocals, the tranquil tune is the first from the album, which centers on “gender identity, beauty and cruelty.” Themes and sounds informed by “the experience of identifying as intersex” (which Roxanne publicly imparted last year) permeate the entire record, with the “flower” in its title referring to the body. Truly stirring, “Suite pour l’invisible” delicately glides across seven sublime minutes.