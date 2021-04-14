Anjimile feat. Jay Som: In Your Eyes (Reflection)

Indie-folk artist Anjimile Chithambo—known professionally by their first name—has announced the new EP Reunion, which comprises reimagined, orchestral versions of songs from their 2020 album, Giver Taker. From it comes “In Your Eyes (Reflection)” featuring Jay Som. Gentle, warbling vocals—replete with disarmingly beautiful harmonies—glide over the orchestral arrangement, which is just as glorious as the original. The new string arrangements were written by composer Daniel Hart and lend themselves sublimely to the powerful, but tender tune.