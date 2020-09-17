Art21’s Milestone 10th Season of Documentary Series “Art in the Twenty-First Century”

For the landmark three-episode 10th season of Art21’s “Art in the Twenty-First Century,” 12 artists and one collective (including Anish Kapoor, Guan Xiao and Rafael Lozano-Hemmer) share their stories amidst a world in turmoil. Each episode focuses on one creative epicenter—London, Beijing and the border of Mexico and the United States—and addresses the political and creative environments therein. “When we listen to artists, we gain insight into the state of our world,” Tina Kukielski (Art21 executive director and chief curator) says in a statement. “Artists are documentarians, activists, problem-solvers, innovators and foremost respondents to the issues of our times.” New episodes premiere on PBS at 10PM on 18 September, 25 September and 2 October. You can watch also full episodes on Art21.org and PBS streaming apps. Preview the episodes at Art21.

